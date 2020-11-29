Saif Ali Khan in one of the wittiest actor in Bollywood who is never afraid to speak his mind. Of course, that can sometimes prove too much to handle for his friends and family.

Sara Ali Khan’s Reaction When Her Dad ‘Checks Out’ His Wife in Bedroom

When the actor appeared with his daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan, he said some really raunchy things about his wife and Sara’s stepmom, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Obviously, Sara was not too eager to listen in.

However, that may have left his daughter Sara Ali Khan flinching at one instance during their appearance together on Koffee with Karan, where the Tanhaji actor was seen talking about his wife Kareena Kapoor.

Karan Johar had pointed out during the interview how Kareena’s gym looks often catch the attention of fans and paparazzi but

it was Saif’s reaction to that which left us in awe but may have been too much information for his 24-year-old daughter seated next to him.

At one point, host Karan Johar talked to Saif about Kareena’s many gym looks, which are always a hit with her fans. Saif, always eager to compliment his wife, said, “And I get a close up look at it in the bedroom before the departure.” Upon hearing this, Sara closed her eyes shut and put her hands to her ears, squirming with awkwardness.

“And I get a close up look at it in the bedroom before the departure,” Saif said, leading to Sara shutting her eyes and covering her ears.

“You check her out before she goes?” asked Karan, to which he responded: “Yes of course, coming and going.”

Sara’s reaction to the entire conversation had been the one to win the hearts of fans.