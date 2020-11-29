Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has shared a loving relationship with her step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan as the two often leave fans in awe by breaking all negative stereotypes.

Sara Ali Khan Wanted To Call Step Mum, Kareena Kapoor ‘Aunty’ But Can’t

Sara Ali Khan was only 17 years old when her father married Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara took the entire situation with good spirits courtesy of the support she got from her mother Amrita Singh as well as her new step-mom.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan with Saif, Sara opened up on her warm equation with Kareena. “I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said,

‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way,” she said.

Karan jokingly asked Sara if Saif ever made her call Kareena ‘chhoti maa’, to which she laughed, “I think Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if I was to call her ‘chhoti maa’. She would be like, ‘What?! No!’”

“I used to be like, ‘What should I call her? Kareena? Aunty?’ And my father was like, ‘You don’t want to call her aunty!’” she recalled.

Recently, Sara praised Kareena’s professionalism in an interview and said that she would like to imbibe her work ethic.