Sara Ali Khan Received Severe Backlash And Termed As “Tone-Deaf” and “Privileged”

Actor Sara Ali Khan is once again under the scrutiny of people on social media after she posted ‘All Lives Matter’ and then deleted the post on Instagram.

She has become a topic of an intense social media discussion after faced brutal trolling for her ‘All Lives Matter’ Instagram post, which has now been deleted.

She was termed as “tone-deaf” and “privileged” a user wrote: “Sara Ali Khan is a prime example of how privilege can give you the access to education in one of the best universities but not brains to apply that and learn from there.”

Another one pointed out, “Sara Ali Khan, a history graduate from Columbia University, not only accessorising a black model in one of her shoots but also supporting all lives matter on a platform where she has a significant following is further proof that going to an Ivy league doesn’t necessarily mean you’re smart.”

A Twitter user tried to explain what’s exactly was wrong with Sara’s post. He put

out a storyboard showing a house being set on fire and a person showering water on the other house that’s not under any threat. When another person asks him why he is not throwing water on the house that needs help, he says ‘all houses matter.’ The tweet read, “An overused but accurate analogy “If I say my house is on fire and you say ‘All house matter,’ well that may be true, but all house aren’t on fire right now, my house is”.

Earlier, she was schooled for her thougths on colourism in India, when she had shared, “If you wanna be tan, just put on some bronzer, and if you wanna be fair, put on some powder. It’s not the end of the world, and it shouldn’t define you at all.”