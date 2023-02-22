Recently, actors Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan flew to Doha, Qatar, for a relaxing vacation. The two stars have been delighting their fans by posting videos and pictures to social media of date nights, eating delicious food, and looking stunning as they glammed up Qatar. Sara posted a photoshoot of herself in a black ensemble, while Ananya posted clips from two different events.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday Have A Blast As they Dress Up Doha

Ananya Panday shared a photoshoot of herself on her first day in Doha on Tuesday, wearing a coordinated white ensemble. The bodycon skirt and peplum-style blouse are styled with minimal accessories.

In the post, Ananya is seen striking glamorous poses while wearing the outfit, hugging Sara in a restaurant, savoring a delectable dessert and pizza, getting dressed up by her stylist, and enjoying the stunning views of her hotel. She used an emoticon hand wave to drop the photo

dump.

The peplum blouse that Ananya is wearing has thing strap sleeves, ribbed details, a scoop neckline, a frilled hem, cutouts on the waist, and a belt that cinches the waist. She added a matching white ribbed skirt with cutouts and a frilled hem, gold strappy heels, delicate ear studs, minimal makeup, and side-parted open wavy locks to complete the look.

Sara, on the other hand, went to Doha in a black Manish Malhotra outfit. She wore a kurta-style top with a high neck, no sleeves, pleated design, and intricate pink and green floral embroidery.

It was completed with matching black flared pants, high heels, winged eyeliner, a glossy nude lip color, feathered brows, blush-colored skin that was glowing, and mascara on the lashes.

In addition, Ananya captioned a video of herself and Sara, “A happy shiny day,” and shared it online. In the video, Sara appears glamorous in an embroidered cape jacket, sharara pants, and a white bralette. Ananya is shown wearing a strapless printed midi dress.