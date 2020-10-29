Sara Ali Khan said that people think I am from the Royal Family. While this is not the case, my mother has raised me with a great simplicity.

Sara Ali Born in Royal Family With Simplicity, Still Carries Her Luggage By Own

Sara Ali Khan is daughter of is Saif Ali Khan, The current head of The Pataudi family of Indian dynasty of Nawabs. The first nawab was Faiz Talab Khan who was granted the Pataudi state in 1804 by the British. Who later ruled the state until 1948.

Sara Ali Khan daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, may have been born in the Royal Family, but her mother raised her children with great simplicity.

Sara Ali Khan is often seen carrying her own baggage at the airport. Actor Rishi Kapoor also praised Sara Ali Khan’s tweet. Rashi Kapoor praised her in the tweet and wrote

that just as Sara Ali Khan is carrying his own goods, other Bollywood stars should learn from them too.

Sara Ali Khan said that if I pick up the goods at the airport, such news would definitely come to the limelight while the fact is that All things are very ordinary to me. Because I was raised in a very modest way and simple since my childhood.

Sara Ali Khan further told when she was studying in New York, she was residing in the building which didn’t have a lift and her apartment was on the fourth floor.

At that time, she used to carry large suitcases and carry goods from stairs to the floor. “This is normal for me, but Rishi Kapoor sir praised me and wrote about me on Twitter,” he said. It was a real pleasure to read this because they are so senior and it is a great thing for me to write them.