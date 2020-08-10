Sanjay Dutt Hospitalised Due to Breathlessness and Uneasiness in Chest

Bollywood’s beloved ‘baba’, Sanjay Dutt is reportedly in the hospital after complaining of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest.

The actor was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai and accorded to reports, was taken to the intensive care unit as his oxygen level dipped.

Dutt was hospitalised on August 8 in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The actor was immediately tested as a general protocol and was admitted for medical observations after his reports came negative.

The 61-year-old star also underwent an RT-PCR test which also returned negative, so doctors have ruled out no infection.

Soon after getting hospitalised, Sanjay informed his

fans about his well being by tweeting, ‘Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my report is negative.

With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two.

Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.’ For the unversed, Sanjay was staying alone in Mumbai as his wife and kids are still stranded in Dubai.

alil Parkar, Dutt’s doctor at Lilavati shared that more tests were being conducted to monitor his health and to figure out why his oxygen level had fallen. The hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr. V Ravishankar also confirmed that the Agneepath actor was stable.