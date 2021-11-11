Indian tennis sensation, Sania Mirza lands herself in trouble again. Recently, Sania Mirza congratulated for supporting the team and her husband Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza trolled for Supporting Shoaib Malik & Pakistan Team Against Australia

Pakistan had faced Australia in the second T20 World Cup semi-final where Pakistan set the Australians a target of 177 to win.

Chasing a stiff target of 177 runs, both Stoinis and Wade played some well-calculated shots and took the game deep to launch an assault late in the run-chase against Pakistan pacers.

Wade finished the game with three back-to-back sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi to finish the game with an over to spare and five wickets in hand.

Skipper Aaron Finch departed for a duck in the first over against pacer Shaheen but Warner continued his charge. Meanwhile, Shadab removed Steve Smith (5) in his following over.

Australia were dominating the run chase at the halfway mark but Shadab gave a big breakthrough of Warner. It was the turning point of the match as the replay showed that Warner didn’t nick the ball. The left-hander scored 49 off 30 balls, powered by three fours and three sixes.

Pakistan had tightened the screws of the Australians as the run-rate kept creeping and in the process, Glenn Maxwell (7) departed. Shadab took the price wicket and finished with impressive figures of 4/26, the best-ever by a bowler in the semi-finals of T20 World Cup history.

Australia pinned hopes on the last recognized pair of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade. The duo delivered as they wrapped up the chase in the 19th over. Wade smacked three consecutive sixes off Shaheen after Hasan dropped his catch. He scored 17-ball 41 while Stoinis made 40 off 31 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan was put in

to bat by Australia captain Aaron Finch. The duo of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan once again rose to the occasion. They raced to 47 in the first six overs, the highest Pakistan scored in the powerplay during this tournament.

Babar and Rizwan bagged respective records to their name. Babar reached 2500 T20I runs in the minimum number of innings (62) while Rizwan became the first batter in the history of the format to score 1000 runs in a calendar year.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, Australia’s best bowler of the tournament, provided the first breakthrough. Babar looked to attack Zampa but was caught at log-on by David Warner. Babar scored 39 off 34 balls with the help of five fours.

Rizwan was joined by out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, who was slow in his approach in the first 15 balls. Meanwhile, Rizwan showed some intent and reached half-century, his third of the competition.

On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman opened his arms, smacking a six in the 17th over, bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Pakistan scored 21 in the 17th over.

Rizwan fell to Mitchell Starc in the following over after playing a brilliant knock of 67. In his 52-ball innings, Rizwan hit four sixes and three fours. Fakhar continued his charge but lost Asif Ali (0) and Shoaib Malik (1) in quick succession.

The aftermath saw people take to Twitter and for some, they decided to troll Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

She was spotted in the crowd cheering her husband and his team on.

This sparked a wave of netizens calling for Sania’s Indian nationality to be revoked.

one wrote, Saw Sania Mirza is supporting for Pakistan.She still holds Indian citizenship. Should she be booked under UAPA like those Indian nationals who were booked under UAPA for supporting Pakistan?