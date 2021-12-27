Sania Mirza responds to all the free advice she’s been getting

 Indian tennis star and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza has once again won Instagram with her excellent entertaining skills by posting a new reel on the photo-and-video-sharing social platform.

Her latest Instagram video opens with Sania lip-syncing to a famous Kareena Kapoor dialogue from the Bollywood movie “Jab We Met” where she asks a man if he charges anything for whatever he is saying or

it is free of cost “gyan” (knowledge) [that he is spreading].

The audio follows with the man’s response, saying that “it is for free” but there comes a counter statement from Kareena where she says “good [that it is for free] because she doesn’t have any “chillar” [loose change].” 

The video concludes with Sania lip-syncing “Look! […] shut up and mind your own business,”.

Sania has captioned the video as her response “to all the unasked […] muft ki advice (free advice) and opinions on social media.” 

