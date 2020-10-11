Senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has been one of the most consistent performers in T20 cricket for not just his country but several franchises that he has played for around the globe.

Sania Mirza over the Moon after Her Husband Shoaib Malik Hits a Milestone

Malik, who is plying his trade for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Pakistan, slammed a 44-ball 74 for his side against Balochistan to achieve a huge milestone in the shortest format.

With his 74-run knock, Malik became the first Pakistani batsman and the first player from Asia to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He now has 10,027 runs in 395 T20 matches at an impressive average of 37.41 and a strike rate of 125.71. He has 62 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game but is yet to notch up a T20

hundred.

As Malik became the first from Asia to achieve the elusive feat of scoring over 10,000 runs in T20s, his wife and Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza took to Twitter to laud her husband for his impeccable consistency and hard work. “Longevity, patience, hard work, sacrifice and belief @realshoaibmalik so proud,” Sania wrote on Twitter.

Explosive West Indies opener Chris Gayle leads the charts of all-time highest top-scorers in T20 cricket with a staggering 13,296 runs in 404 matches. Gayle is followed by Kieron Pollard on the second spot with 10,370 runs from 518 matches. Malik is third on the list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket.

Out of his 10,027 runs in T20 cricket, Malik has scored only 2335 runs in T20Is for Pakistan. The rest have come for the host of franchises he has played for in his T20 career.