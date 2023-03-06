Sandal Khattak, who has been accused by Hareem Shah of leaking the latter’s immoral videos, has finally responded to Shah’s alleged false accusations.

Sandal Khattak To File Case for damages against Hareem Shah for False Accusations

A few days ago, some immoral videos of Hareem Shah were leaked on social media. In the viral video, Hareem Shah alleged that his close friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz had leaked her video after stealing her phone.

Now, Khattak while talking to a private news channel said, “The people watching Hareem’s video are feeling ashamed, but Hareem is appearing in the media with make-up, she has no shame.”

“If Hareem does not prove the allegation against me, then I will file a case against her for damages,” Khattak said. She added, “Hareem should file a case in FIA and prove the

charge, if she does not, then I will file a case for damages against Hareem that she has falsely accused me.”

“Hareem told me that the video was made by my boyfriend, and now she is saying that the husband made it, no girl can make the videos that went viral, and as far as Hareem said that my mobile was hacked, the new generation knows that iCloud cannot be hacked by anyone,” she said.

Sandal said that the person in the leaked video is not Hareem’s husband, because they did not get married a year ago, it was her boyfriend with whom Hareem was in a relationship and Hareem herself. “Hareem has admitted it, the person who made the video is also seen in the glasses in the video, the video leak is not a big deal for Hareem, it is a normal thing,” claimed Sandal.