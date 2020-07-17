Samuel Hussain, 21, of Hagdell Road, Luton, who was released from prison in March after serving half of a previous sentence for drug supply, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of a knife.

Samuel Hussain, 21, from Luton Jailed for Drugs and Weapon Offences

On Saturday 11 April, officers on proactive patrol during the Covid-19 lockdown in Bramingham Park, Luton, came across Hussain smoking cannabis. He was searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of cash in £10 and £5 notes, and a “burner style” disposable mobile phone.

He also had a large kitchen knife concealed in his waistband.

Detailed analysis of the messages on the phone clearly related to the buying and selling of Class A drugs.

On Tuesday (14 July) at Luton Crown Court, Hussain was sentenced to three years and nine months for being concerned in

the supply of heroin, and a further three years and nine months, to run concurrently, for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

No separate penalty was applied for being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. The knife was seized and destroyed.

Detective Constable Gary Hatton, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing brings misery to our communities and we will never tolerate it in Bedfordshire. Those who concern themselves in such repeated criminality must expect to suffer the consequences.

“Hussain clearly did not learn his lesson from his previous conviction, but will now have time to reconsider his actions whilst back in prison.

“Organised crime has no place in our county and we will continue to clamp down on those involved and protect vulnerable people from the exploitation their business models so often rely on.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing can contact us online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.