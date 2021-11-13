Actor Manzar Shebai is touching on how he met wife Samina Ahmed on the sets of Dhoop Ki Deewar and instantly realised she was the one.

Samina, 74, Married Sehbai, 71, Says, ‘We did not think what will people Say’

Speaking to BBC Urdu in a recent interview, the actor revealed that while announcing the wedding, he did not care about public reaction.

“We did not think what will people say, what will the world say. We did it very discreetly because we did not get sponsors[laughs].He continued, “I’ve seen these days it’s not a big issue to organise some sponsor,”

Samina, 74, who tied the knot with Sehbai, 71, in 2020, added that the she realised it was the right time for her to get married.

“Whatever decision we took, we took it for ourselves and hopefully it will be better,” said

Ahmed. She continued,”Life is an adventure, there are ups an downs and marriage is a different kind of adventure. You discover things together, explore each other’s personalities.”

Earlier, Manzar Sehbai hinted at Ahmad being a part of a Hollywood production, which, according to reports, could very well be the upcoming show Ms Marvel.

The welcome news was first shared by Manzar Sehbai in a nonchalant reply to a comment on an Instagram post announcing that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine at a local hospital. A fan asked the veteran star about the whereabouts of his wife to which he had replied, “She is in Thailand… Shooting for a Hollywood serial.”

Manzar Sehbai also marked their first anniversary with a touching Instagram post. “Today is our first wedding anniversary,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the couple from their nikkah day and cited a popular quote from British author Emily Bronte.