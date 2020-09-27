Sami Raja, 32, from Grays, Essex, posted pictures on social media as he enjoyed the high-life in Dubai and a resort in the Maldives, posing with designer goods including a £4,000 Rolex and a £33,000 Aston Martin.

Sami Raja, 33, Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle With £2.4 Million Fraud, Finally Jailed

He had left the UK in December 2017, just before his trial was due to begin, and was convicted in his absence of helping to con elderly victims out of their life savings in a ‘cold-calling’ scam.

A fortnight before his trial at Southwark Crown Court was due to start in 2019, Raja fled for Dubai, a court heard.

While on the run, Raja, who used some of the stolen money he and his associates had acquired to purchase a £33,000 Aston Martin and a £4,000 Rolex, then launched an appeal bid, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Speaking at a confiscation hearing in May last year prosecutor Paul Casey said: ‘We understand Mr Raja is contesting his conviction.’

Referring to another fugitive ‘speedboat’ killer Jack Shepherd, who launched an appeal while he was on

the run in Georgia, Judge Christopher Hehir had remarked: ‘It seems to be in vogue these days, that one contests one’s conviction having fled overseas.’

Raja was convicted in his absence of six counts of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering by a jury in January last year.

Following his sentence, the City of London Police secured a European Arrest Warrant and Raja was finally arrested when he travelled to Athens on July 15, 2020. He was returned to the UK on August 26.

He was formally handed the eight year sentence back at Southwark Crown Court today.

The fraudster, who conned 130 victims, flaunted his millionaire lifestyle while on the run by brazenly posting pictures of himself posing with designer goods on Instagram.

He also posted pictures from expensive resorts, including the Maldives, just days after he was sentenced in January of last year.

A court heard how victims had received unsolicited calls from ‘brokers’ who used high pressure sales techniques to persuade them to invest in the scam products.

The conman ran Sami Raja Consultancy, which aims to help investors ‘set up and expand their businesses in the UAE and the UK’.