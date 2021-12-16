Sameer Choudhury and Ali Shah Charged With Kidnapping A Man In Oldham

Sameer Choudhury, 24, and Ali Shah, 22, of Lacrosse Avenue, and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with kidnap, assault, theft, and two counts of false imprisonment.
Two men and a teenage boy have been charged after a man in his 50s was kidnapped over the weekend.
Just after 11.30am on Sunday, December 12, police were called to Oswald Street in Shaw after a vulnerable man in his 50s was allegedly kidnapped.
The victim was assaulted before being dropped off by his captors, police say.
Officers chased a car believed to be involved in the kidnapping, before two men left the scene on foot.
Both were arrested when police caught up with them, and a third person was arrested soon after.
The trio were held in custody to appear before Tameside Magistrates Court today, December 16.
A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around 11.35am on Sunday 12th December 2021, police were called to reports that a vulnerable man – aged in his 50’s – had been kidnapped from Oswald Street in Shaw.
“During the kidnap the victim was assaulted and later dropped off at a different location.
“Officers from the Tactical vehicle unit were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident and a foot chase which resulted in two men being arrested. A third individual was arrested some time later.
“Fortunately the victim did not suffer serious physical injuries and is being supported by specialist officers.”