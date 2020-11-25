Naiem Malik Suleman, 52, could be jailed after he was found guilty of assault when he offered a woman, 22, a lift home after she lost her friends on a night out.

‘Samaritan’ Naiem Malik, 52, Abused Girl, 22, When She Lost On Night Out in Coventry

She arrived home with bruising around her neck and cuts on her knees. Suleman denied the charge but police said forensic evidence linked him to assault.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing in January next year.

Naiem Malik Suleman could be jailed after he was found guilty of assauling a woman in Coventry in the early hours of January 19.

When the woman later arrived at home she had a jacket with the

logo of the delivery firm Suleman worked for on, Warwick Crown Court heard.

She also had bruising around her neck and scrapes and scratches on her knees.

Suleman, of no fixed address, denied the charge but police said forensic evidence from her clothes linked him to the abuse.

He was convicted on Friday and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing in January.

Detective Constable Becci Jones, from West Midlands Police, said: ‘It saddens us that throughout this case Suleman denied abusing the woman – meaning she also had to endure a court trial.

‘But with the support of our specially trained officers she remained strong and resilient and with her help we have now secured his conviction.

‘We hope that this will bring her some comfort and wish her well for the future.’