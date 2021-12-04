Former Mrs. Pakistan World, Saman Shah, besides being a veteran in the pageant world is a businesswoman and has competed in several international pageants. Shah has recently been awarded a fourth title, Ms. Pakistan Universe 2022, and is set to compete in more international pageants by the end of 2022.

Saman Shah Obtains Ms. Pakistan Universe 2022

According to reports, Saman Shah has won numerous international beauty pageant titles in the past and hopes to get more. Shah has sat on several charities and raised awareness for various NGOs in the past, she is also the President of the Punjab Press Club in Lahore and is focused on mentoring underprivileged women through a local NGO.

When asked why she has decided to participate in the pageants, after a 14-year gap, Shah said that she has the urge to represent Pakistan internationally “so after 14 years I thought, that I would like to do it one last time, before I retire as a beauty queen.”

Shah added, “I am very excited for my

new role as Ms. Pakistan Universe and I have a lot of fun things planned for contributing to Pakistan’s pageant industry.” Moreover, Saman Shah commented that as a pageant coach, she hopes to coach girls and boys alike by helping them work through their concerns in international pageants when representing Pakistan.

President of Ms. Pakistan Universe, Sonia Ahmed stated, “This is a brand-new title, and we are aiming at increasing the interest of women over the age of 30. Pakistani women should be given opportunities at any age and the Ms. Pakistan Universe pageant itself is an opportunity for them to be able to compete internationally and represent Pakistan.” Ahmed added that there has been a lot of excitement over pageants since an office has been opened in Lahore, Pakistan.

Moreover, Shah is known to have authored a book in 2019 which is available on Amazon.

Talking to It’s SouthAsian, Sonia Ahmed stated that the year 2022 will bring a set of new contestants who will hopefully bring “a big change for Pakistan’s pageant industry”.