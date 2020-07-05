Samad Ghafoor, 22, of Albert Drive, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Samad Ghafoor, 22, Jailed for Dealing Heroin and Crack Cocaine in Guildford

Officers spotted Ghafoor acting suspiciously near the play area in Alpha Road on the afternoon of 23 April. He was searched under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash and three mobile phones.

A dog unit searched the immediate area and found numerous wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in an alleyway nearby.

Ghafoor was arrested and his house was searched. More drugs paraphernalia, including burner phones, cash and seal bags, were found in his home.

Ghafoor was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 25 June after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

PC Henry Bowles, who investigated the incident, said: “This is a brilliant result for the team and the

sentence reflects the serious nature of the crime. Class A drugs have a devastating effect on the most vulnerable in society and the proactive work by the officers involved means that another drug dealer has been taken out of the community.”

“Information from members of the public can be really valuable in tackling drug dealing in our county. If you suspect someone is dealing drugs, or involved in the supply of drugs, we want to hear from you.”

If you have information about suspected drug dealing or crime in your area, please contact us on 101. If you don’t want to speak to police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. They never ask your name or trace your call and you could earn yourself a reward.

The signs of potential drug dealing:

Lots of visitors, who don’t stay very long, arriving at all times of the day and night

People waiting in cars outside particular properties exchanging small packets or cash

Lots of visitors bringing items such as TVs or bikes but leaving empty handed

Lone/vulnerable neighbours suddenly having groups of young men living at their address