Salman Khan’s documentary ‘Beyond The Star’ to show his unseen pictures

Documentary entitled ‘Beyond The Star’ based on Bollywood actor Salman Khan is set to reveal revealing, but will also contain rare never-seen pictures and visuals from Salman’s childhood.

As per reports, the film will trace the journey of the superstar from his journey in the film industry to his equation with the people in the film industry to his controversies.

His friends, family, and members from the film industry who have worked with him will narrate his story and talk about how Salman was earlier and how he is now.

source close to the projects has revealed that it’s going to be a one-point contact source for everything Salman’s fans always wanted to know but didn’t know where to ask.

Those who are expected to speak on and about Salman include his father Salim Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, his co-stars (from Bhagyashree to Disha Patni, all barring one) directors-producers Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai and Prabhu Dheva.

“Almost everybody who has worked with Salman wants to speak about him. People like Himesh Reshamiyya and Kamal Khan (the singer) who owe their career to Salman will also be featured,” the source added.