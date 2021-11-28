Bollywood actor Salman Khan will visit Saudi Arabia next month for a grand event ‘Riyadh Season’ that has opened up in the kingdom.

Salman Khan to Perform in Saudi Arabia Next Month at ‘Riyadh Season’

The ‘Da-bang: Reloaded’ show will be staged in Riyadh on December 10, featuring Khan in the spotlight, along with his band of Bollywood friends that include brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saaie Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, comedian Sunil Grover and Maneish Paul.

Also joining the stars will be actor, director and ace choreographer Prabhu Deva and singer Kamaal Khan. Fernandez, who will be in Dubai on December 6 for a promotional event, is expected to head from here to Saudi Arabia to perform with Khan in Riyadh.

The actress has also previously performed with Salman Khan on the ‘Da-bang’ tour, although it will be the first time for Shilpa Shetty to get on the road with the actor, despite

working with him in films such as ‘Garv’, ‘Auzaar’ and ‘Phir Milenge’.

Salaman Khan himself confirmed the news on social media with a tweet that read: “Da-Bangg the tour in #Riyadh for the Riyadh season. Excited to see u all there on Dec 10….”

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif, who has previously travelled with Salman Khan on such live shows has not been listed as part of the tour, reportedly due to her upcoming wedding. The actress is rumoured to marry Vicky Kaushal on December 9, with her pre-wedding festivities kicking off on December 7 as per media reports.

Riyadh Season, which runs until March 2022, has a number of star-studded events lined up over the months, which includes MDLBeast’s Soundstorm, which runs from December 16 to 19 that will features headliners, including Deadmau5, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, DJ Snake and electronic music pioneer Jeff Mills. Other events to take place as part of the season includes a K-pop concert South Korean star Chungha and the band Stray Kids.