Salman Khan is Lonely and Needs Someone, Reveals Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar

According to news sources, Mahesh Manjrekar has a problem with the superstar not getting married and during an interview, he said that whenever he talks to Salman Khan about his marriage he star brushes him aside.

Moreover, he adds that he can see in his eyes that he is lonely and badly needs someone to bring him back. Mahesh said, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can’t talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, ‘Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai

mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).’

He further asserted that,” I really want… Tomorrow I want to see Salman’s son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to”.

While talking about Salman’s desires he said, “Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows, sometimes I feel he’s lonely He doesn’t have any desires as such. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he’s lying on the sofa in the drawing-room.The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen on the big screen with his upcoming movie ‘Antim’ which will release on 26 November 2021.