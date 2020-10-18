The war between Indian Tv Anchor Arnab Goswami and Salman Khan turned ugly on Thursday night after the Republic TV founder launched a tirade at the Bollywood actor for his comments made during a Bigg Boss show last weekend.

Salman Khan Is ‘Fake, Cowardly and Senior citizen’ Says Indian TV Anchor

Using disparaging terms for Salman, Goswami called him at ‘coward’ and ‘elderly’ person in a reference to his age.

.It had all started with Arnab Goswami questioning Salman Khan’s silence on Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s death.

Goswami had also questioned Salman Khan on the use of drugs and being a part of the nexus of the drug.

Khan had indirectly made a snide remark for Goswami last week during an episode of Bigg Boss.

“Be it Bigg Boss or any other show, you have to play the right game. You can’t do anything

for TRP. You all are going good. I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Don’t say nonsense, lie or shout. That’s not the point. They would shut your channel,” Khan had said.

Goswami said, “There’s a coward in Bollywood, who is a bhai. Bhai says main ishaaron se baat karta hoon, channel band ho jaayega, channel band karwa denge. (Bhai says ‘I speak indirectly…channel will shut down. I will get the channel closed).”

This fake, cowardly, elderly bhai, who’s now a senior citizen, he does not dare to take my name.”

Goswami also sensationally alleged that Salman was ‘going around politicians now a days saying ‘can you help me? Can you help me with Republic? Can you file a case? They’ve attacked me’.’

Goswami also alleged that Salman was trying to seek partners to gang up against his TV channel but their unity ‘fell.’