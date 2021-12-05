Buzz around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is stirring in the media and according to a new update, neither Salman Khan nor his sisters have been invited to the big ceremony.

Salman Khan, His Sisters Not Invited On Katrina-Vicky’s Wedding, Confirms Arpita Khan

In a conversation with media, Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan has confirmed that she has received no invitation to the wedding.

“We haven’t got any invite for the wedding,” said Arpita. As per the media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in Jaipur, surrounded by close friends and family in early December.

A source close to the family further revealed: “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.”

The insider added, “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming

the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won’t be any awkwardness.”

Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif was spotted heading to Vicky Kaushal’s home on Sunday night, in a traditional avatar. The actors are reportedly getting married later this week in Rajasthan.

In pictures and videos shared by paparazzi on social media platforms, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a white saree, styled with a pair of traditional statement earrings. She left her hair loose and sported minimal make-up. While she greeted the paparazzi before stepping into her car, it isn’t clear if the couple was coming together for a pre-wedding ceremony.

Over the weekend, Katrina Kaif and her family members have been spotted a number of times. Her mother Suzanne Turquotte, sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien Laurent Michel were spotted seemingly running errands. Fans also noticed that Vicky Kaushal lent his old car for Katrina’s mother to use amid wedding preparations. Vicky, too, was spotted visiting Katrina’s home on Saturday night.