Salman Khan Gets Candid About His Recent Snakebite Incident

Bollywood actor, Salman Khan, who got bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse this past weekend narrated the whole accident to the media people as he interacted with them on his birthday.

On Sunday, Khan was rushed to a hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai immediately after he complained about pain in his hand. Salman’s father and veteran Bollywood actor, Salim Khan told the media, “He was right inside the room and suddenly felt some pain in his hand. It was a snake which may have entered the house from some gaps”.

“They kept him under observation for about three hours. Salman is now back at the farmhouse and he is absolutely

normal and cheerful”, he further added.

‘Dabangg‘ star who was at Panvel Farmhouse for his 56th birthday greeted reporters with a big smile in the early hours of Monday and was complimented for the same. “Saanp kaatne ke baad aisa smile bahut difficult hota hai”, Salman quipped.

Bollywood superstar got candid during his interaction with Indian media outside the farmhouse, where he mentioned that Khan’s sister was quite scared with the whole incident, but he made friends with the snake and “got a picture clicked with it before leaving it in the jungle”.

He further mentioned how his father was concerned if the reptile was hurt in the whole scenario, to which he joked “Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai”.

‘Ek Tha Tiger‘ star celebrated his 56th birthday at the Panvel farmhouse last night with ‎close family and industry friends in attendance.‎