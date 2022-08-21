Former Bollywood actor Somy Ali slated her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan in a social media post calling him a ‘woman beater and sadist’. However she deleted the post from her Instagram later.

Salman Khan called ‘Woman beater & Sadist’ by Ex-girlfriend

Somy, who earlier shared cryptic posts, accusing the actor of being ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’, has openly called out the superstar, this time around.

She shared a poster of the actor’s hit film Maine Pyar Kiya, also featuring Bhagyashree. In the caption, she urged people to stop ‘worshipping’ the actor without naming him.

In a new post, Somy wrote, “A women beater, and not

just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick ***k. You have no idea.”

Somy was a huge fan of Salman in the 90s when his film Maine Pyar Kiya was released. Later, the two even shared the screen in a movie which got shelved later. They were also involved in a romantic relationship.

Somy previously had revealed that they broke up because Salman cheated on her. “He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,” she had said. Since then, she has shared cryptic posts claiming their relationship was not what it was made out to be.