Days ahead of his birthday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel, Indian media reported on Sunday.

Salman Khan Bitten By Snake at His Panvel Farmhouse

According to Indian media, the Tiger 3 actor was rushed to a private hospital in Kamothe after he was bitten by a snake in the wee hours of Sunday. As per a PTI report that quoted sources, the snake bit his hand on late Saturday.

The Dabangg actor is out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital after getting treated for the same.

He was in the hospital for around 6-7 hours. Salman Khan, who will turn a year older tomorrow, December 27, is currently at his farmhouse.

The report, citing sources, revealed that Salman will ring in his birthday

at the Panvel farmhouse tonight with some close friends and family. Earlier it was reported that the actor has decided to keep his 56th birthday celebration low-key.

Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel with his whole family. On a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman even cut his birthday cake with the cast of RRR–Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

During the lockdown in 2020, Salman spent a few weeks in Panvel where he was joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and others. He took to farming and horse riding during his time there.

He was recently seen on the big screen in Antim: The Final Truth, which released last month and starred his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma as the lead. His next film will be Tiger 3, in which he will be seen with Katrina Kaif.