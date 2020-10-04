Bigg Boss 14 took off on Saturday amid dance and drama as Salman Khan welcomed 11 contestants into the home. Self-styled God-woman Radhe Maa used to be noticed blessing the Bigg Boss space earlier than the coming of the contestants. Now, a brand new promo displays the religious guru having an interplay with the contestants.

Salman Khan Asks Astrologer if Wedding Is On The Cards For Him

Actor Salman Khan used to be in for a nice wonder whilst introducing contestants on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14. Salman candidly requested the featured astrologer at the display, Pandit Janardhan, if there used to be any probability of him getting married now, and the solution had him giggling out loud with happiness.

getting married now, and the answer had him laughing out loud with happiness.

Pandit Janardan had been asked to comment on the future of contestant Nikki Tamboli. He said that she looks very innocent and cute but in reality she is very, very clever. Salman chipped in to ask if he will ever get married. The astrologer said there is no such possibility right now.

That is when Salman reminded him that he had predicted the possibility of his marriage six years ago but that never happened. “Aage aisa koi yog nahi ban raha na? (No such possibility is there in future?).” The astrologer told him, “No, not at all.” Salman burst out laughing, and rejoiced as he said, “Arre waah, shaadi ke chance khatam (Wow, all chances of marriage are over now).”

Salman is hosting the show and has introduced Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol and Eijaz Khan. Meanwhile, Abhinav’s wife Rubina Dilak was introduced but did not enter the house.