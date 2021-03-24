Bollywood star Salman Khan will be soon seen in a cardamom advertisement to give a competition to Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn who recently featured together in an advertisement for Vimal Cardamom.

Salman Charges Hefty Fees to Compete Shahrukh and Ajay Devgn in Cardamom Advertisement

Recently, Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn became very popular on social media, due to which they recently had an advertisement for Vimal Cardamom. International media has also claimed that Salman Khan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Rajshree Elaichi.

According to the report, paperwork with Salman Khan has been completed and Salman Khan will also shoot an advertisement for

this in the next ten days. For this, Salman will take time from Tiger 3.

Salman Khan will take a break from shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 and shoot this advertisement. Indian media has also claimed that Salman Khan’s services for the promotion of this brand have been obtained for a hefty fee.

The report says that Salman Khan is getting a hefty amount for this. At the same time, it is also being claimed that so far no celebrity has received such a fee for endorsing an advertisement. In such a situation, Salman Khan will still be at the forefront of the fees paid to any star for an advertisement.