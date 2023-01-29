Salma Hayek may be more famous for her amazing beauty and model-like curves than for her acting skills, but the eye-catching beauty is much more than meets the eye. Some people continue to gush over her portrayal in the biographical film Frida, while others can’t get past her sexy siren avatar from Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn.

Salma Hayek reveals her grandmother used to shave her head and eyebrows

The Hollywood superstar recently revealed that her grandmother used to shave her head.

“As a child, my grandma regularly shaved my head and eyebrows,” the Desperado star said “Because she thought it would make my hair grow thicker, glossier and darker.”

Salma Hayek was born in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. She started her career with small roles in Mexican soaps. She became an overnight star after playing the lead

role in the Mexican soap Teresa.

In 1991, Salma Hayek moved to LA to pursue acting in Hollywood. Four years later she appeared in Robert Rodriguez’ Desperado after which there was no looking back.

Salma Hayek, Robert Rodriguez and her Desperado co-star Antonio Banderas continue to be great friends.

Determined to break the image of the sultry siren, Salma Hayek produced and starred in Frida, a biopic on the surrealist Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The film not only garnered rave reviews from critics, but also earned Hayek a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

Massive success on the big screen could not diminish Salma Hayek’s love for the small screen. She produced the popular TV series Ugly Betty and made a series of guest appearances on the popular sitcom 30 Rock.

Salma Hayek is an actress, producer, activist, wife, mother and director rolled in one. She directed the music video Te Amo Corazon for Prince.