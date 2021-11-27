Pakistani veteran star Iffat Omar has time and again made headlines for speaking her mind. The actor is known for not mincing words – be it her criticism over the current government, calling out celebrated collaborations or hitting back at haters.

Salauddin Ayyubi is not our Hero: Iffat Omar

Omar has often found herself in hot water for being her unapologetic self and now, in a recent interview with fellow actor Naumaan Ijaz, she revealed she has no regrets.

The actor, who is a hard critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ruling party, shared she has been in deep pain after the former cricketer-turned-politician brought the country to its knees. However, Omar went on to clarify that just because she is highlighting flaws in the current government, doesn’t mean she supports any other political party in the country.

“If I point out faults in the current government, that doesn’t mean I support the opposition. If I’m calling out Imran Khan over his shortcomings, that doesn’t mean I associate myself with any other political party,” Omar said.

Speaking about why Pakistan doesn’t seem to be headed in the right direction, Omar lamented, “If relevant departments keep interfering in other departments, we will never head towards success. We need pro-peace, we need education, we need science. In the next 30 years, technology will take over. Artificial intelligence is the new revolution.”

Ijaz then intervened and questioned how the government

has promoted Islamic history by airing popular Turkish shows. At this, Omar folded her hands and replied, “They [Turks] invaded us. Understand this. We do not need fictional characters, we need stories about scientists. There’s not a single mathematician, a scientist in Pakistan that is known world over.”

Ijaz then asked Omar about the upcoming Pak-Turk collaboration on an upcoming series on Salauddin Ayyubi. “He [Salauddin Ayyubi] is not our hero,” she asserted. “This has been indoctrinated in Pakistanis since our country has been formed. We think of ourselves as superiors. Our history is of sub-continent, we need to endorse that. Our history isn’t of Turkey.”

The former supermodel then revealed the threats she had faced over the years as a price for calling spade a spade. “I had received so many threats over the time, women usually get a lot of rape threats. Those are very scary. Several times I trended on Twitter and the hate was traumatising. But then I decided that I will respond to everyone. Once I started doing that, they eventually stopped because they had no reason to hate me.”

Talking about pay parity and spouses earning more than the other, Omar remarked it is all about personal choices. “A lot has changed,” she continued. “These young girls, including my own daughter, want to have a career first. When I was young, I wanted someone who could provide well for me as a husband. Everyone has their own priorities.”