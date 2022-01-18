Sakib Hussain, of Chairborough Road has been jailed for over four years after officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in Birinus Close, High Wycombe which had a strong smell of cannabis coming from it.

Sakib Hussain Wanted To Become Rich Overnight By Selling Drugs is Jailed in High Wycombe

Hussain was arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

During a search of Hussain’s home address officers located a large quantity of cocaine, digital scales, phones and cash.

He has since pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, two counts of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and one count of breaching a suspended sentence.

He was sentenced to four years,

eight months and three weeks in prison following his sentencing at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 11.

PC Hannah Ransome, of the Stronghold team, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Drug supply will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.

“You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”