Sajid Mahmood, 38, of Bachelors Way, threatened his ex-girlfriend Charli Johnson and her current partner Hamid Aslam over the phone during an argument on December 1, 2020.

Sajid Threatened Ex-Girlfriend and Her Current Partner Hamid, Jaield for 6 Months

The threats caused the two victims serious distress because Ms Johnson’ car had been blown up in the past but the court heard how no charges had been brought against Mahmood, who had an alibi.

After magistrates found Mahmood guilty of two counts of threatening to destroy property on November 19, 2021, he was brought to court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to 26 weeks behind bars.

During the trial, Mahmood

claimed that he had not made any threats towards the two victims, but the magistrates found inconsistencies in the accounts he gave to the police at the time and to them in the courtroom.

Mahmood told Ms Johnson he was “going to get people to come to the house and blow up the cars.”

Mr Aslam told the court that Mahmood said “he was going to send mans around the house.”

Mahmood had a criminal past, having convictions for multiple offences, including a previous charge of destroying or damaging property in 2012, for which he was jailed for one month.

This time around the magistrates gave Mahmood a harsher six-month penalty. He was also ordered to pay £328 in costs.