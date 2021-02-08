Saira Khan says she feels she’s ‘overcome a taboo’ as she tells the world that she isn’t a practising Muslim.

Saira Khan Pretended Practising Muslim Just For The Sake of Her Pakistani Family

Saira Khan has told that she isn’t a practising Muslim and she’s worked up the courage to make the revelation at the age of 50.

The former Loose Women panellist explained in her column for The Mirror that she’d been raised in a Muslim household, but had kept quiet about straying from the faith for so many years for fear of upsetting her family.

She added that many of the best things to happen in her life – from the adoption of a child to her marriage to husband Steve Hyde – have conjured feelings of guilt in her.

“I know that one of the reasons I have been so angry and unhappy in my life is because of the many contradictions

I’ve had to live with,” Saira writes.

“I feel that by saying this as a public figure, I will no longer inadvertently confuse or unintentionally hurt others of the Muslim faith.”

The Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother star went on to share: “The problem for women like me, who have a Muslim name and are of Asian heritage, is that others make assumptions about us before we even open our mouths.

“People assume that because we have Muslim parents we are practising Muslims, that we have read the Quran, that we fast every Ramadan, that we don’t drink, that we don’t have relation before marriage.

know. However, I don’t share their conviction. I’ve tried hard over many years, not for myself, but for my parents and the wider family.”

She concluded: “Most of my values are based on the spiritual aspects of the Muslim faith, but I’m also influenced by other spiritual teachings. I have found a huge relief in being honest.”