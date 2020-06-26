Saima Mumtaz, 36, from Stoke Desperate to Find Killers of Her mum and Daughter £50K Reward Offered

Saima Mumtaz is desperate for those responsible to ‘own up’ to what they did so she can move on with her life.

The 36-year-old’s plea comes on the 12th anniversary of the deaths of her 71-year-old mother Hameeda Begum and daughter Alana Mian, aged four.

Mrs Mumtaz, formerly Mian, also suffered extensive injuries, including a collapsed lung, and was in a coma for a month after a bin was pushed up against Mrs Begum’s house and set alight on June 23, 2008.

Police are continuing to treat the attack as racist and are now offering £50,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the killers.

It was one of a series of similar incidents in the district within the space of a few weeks but on this occasion the flames ignited the gas mains supply.

Mrs Mumtaz, who lives in the Potteries, and her daughter were visiting family in Bolton when the attack happened.

She told BBC Asian Network she still clearly remembered what happened.

She said: “By the time, I woke up it was too late. There was smoke everywhere. My mum was screaming ‘I am going to die’.

“I tried to reach out to her but she collapsed right in front of me.”

She said the pain of her double loss ‘never goes away’ and ‘feels like [being] constantly being stabbed in the chest’.

She added: “They didn’t deserve to die like that. To know who did it and why… to have some sort of closure and peace of mind.

“Please turn yourself in – own up to what you have done and repent.”

Mrs Begum died soon after she was carried from the blazing house in Little Holme Walk, Great Lever.

Doctors fought to save little Alana but after a month in a hospital’s intensive care she died.

The broken family then had to break the news to Saima that she had lost her mother and daughter.

Firefighter Steve Morris was also seriously injured when he fell down a burning flight of stairs while trying to save the family. He suffered 50 per cent burns to his hands, lower back, and legs, when he was caught in a fireball.

At

the time of the fire Saima’s brother Qaisar, said: “How can I describe what my sister is going through – losing a child after losing a mother? She couldn’t cope with it.

“She kept crying and crying and screaming and the family was trying to calm her down.”

No-one has been convicted of any offence in relation to the fire.

The head of Greater Manchester Police’s cold case review team Martin Bottomley said the investigation will never close ‘until we get justice and resolution’.

Mr Bottomley, of GMP’s Cold Case Unit, said: “It is 12 years since the fatal arson attack which tragically resulted in the deaths of Hameeda and Alana Begum.

“This very sad case still resonates with the local community and we will continue to investigate any intelligence or lead which could lead us to convict someone of these horrendous crimes. We have not given up hope and remain determined as ever to find their killer and provide the family with the justice they deserve.

“We will never be able to reunite this family with their lost ones, but by finding those responsible we will hopefully be able to offer this suffering family a small amount of solace by providing answers to their questions which have remained unanswered for far too long.

“If anyone at all has any information that could help lead us to those responsible, please come forward and speak to police. I understand that this event took place 12 years ago, but I believe that there are people in the community who may have valuable information that can assist our investigation.

“The £50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible remains in place and we are aware that allegiances change over time. We will not close this case until those responsible are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5978.