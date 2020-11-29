Saima Married Disabled Man In Exchange Her Dad Married Saim’s Sister-in-Law

A Pakistani girl of married off to a 36-year-old disabled groom so her father can take the man’s sister as a second wife.

Saima Married Mute Man In Exchange Her Dad Married Her Husband’s Sister

Wazir Ahmed, of Jampur, Pakistan, arranged his daughter Saima’s marriage to Mohammad Ramzan, in the hope Ramzan’s sister would provide him with a son.

His first wife, Saima’s mother, had given him only daughters, and he hoped his second wife would give him a son.

Her daughter was under teen, when he arranged her marriage as an exchange: his daughter for Ramzan’s sister, whom he wanted to take as a second wife.

But Saima testified in court that she was 16 and they were released. She says she told the authorities she was 16 to protect her father and husband.

‘His sister and my father fell in love and they exchanged me,’ Saima says.

But Sabeel wouldn’t marry

him until her brother had a wife to care for him. She would be a bride in exchange for a bride.

‘We gave a girl in this family for a girl in their family,’ Ahmed said. ‘That is our right.’

Ahmed sees the hand of God in his daughter’s marriage to a disabled man.

‘It was by God’s will that he was chosen,’ he says. ‘It was her fate.’

Saima’s mother, Janaat, agrees with marrying off her daughters early. She says girls are a headache after they reach maturity.

She says she accepted her husband’s marriage to another woman; after all, it’s her fault he only has daughters.

‘I feel shame that I don’t have a son. I myself allowed my husband to get a second wife,’ she says.

Sabeel, says she agreed to marry Ahmed because of her brother. She wanted him to have a wife. ‘No one had been willing to give their daughters to my brother,’ she says.