Saif Mohammed, 16, died after falling into the River Cart in Pollok Country Park in Glasgow.

Saif Mohammed, 16, Died after Falling into River in Glasgow

Teenager was recovered from the water at Pollok Country Park in Glasgow on Tuesday evening after reports of a person falling into the river just after 5pm.

He had gotten into difficulty while swimming and tragically drowned.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended after the alarm was raised shortly after 5pm.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Around 5.10pm, police received a report a person had fallen into water at Pollok Country Park.

“Emergency services attended and a 16-year-old male was recovered from the water. He can be named as Saif Mohammed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances

and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Eyewitnesses in the area yesterday reported seeing a police helicopter and a rescue boat searching the river.

Headteacher Geraldine Collins said in a statement: “Our school community is devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Saif’s family and friends.

“Saif has only been with us for a couple of years but in the short space of time he’s become a respected and much loved pupil in the school and we know that everyone will be very shocked at the devastating circumstances surrounding his death.

“We will do all that we can to support the Hillpark school community and offer any assistance that we can to family and friends at this sad and traumatic time.”