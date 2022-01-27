A reckless motorist has been jailed following a 100mph police chase which saw him drive directly towards oncoming traffic in an attempt to evade officers.

Saif Ghalib Jailed after 100mph police chase in Blackburn

Dramatic dashcam footage shows Saif Ghalib, from Blackburn, Lancashire, driving a silver Vauxhall Zafira erratically away from officers after failing to stop.

The 22-year-old – who had no insurance – was chased for 37 minutes on December 18 last year until he was eventually stopped and arrested.

He was charged with failing to stop when directed by a police officer, dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle otherwise that in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.

At Manchester Crown Court on Monday, January 24 he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 18 months with a requirement to take an extended test.

Dashcam footage, released by Greater Manchester Police after Ghalib was sentenced, shows officers chasing the Vauxhall Zafira after spotting the uninsured car on the M66 motorway.

Suddenly the Zafira cuts across the lanes and directly in the path of the officer’s patrol car as the driver attempts to take a sliproad, cutting across the solid white lines in the process.

The footage shows the police car drop from 98mph to 64mph shortly after Ghalib cuts in front.

Ghalib then approaches a set of

traffic lights, turns right and starts weaving in and out of queuing traffic.

Further down the road, he encounters more vehicles and, unable to get past, pulls onto the other side of the road and drives towards oncoming traffic.

Later, police are seen pursuing the reckless motorists through residential roads where Ghalib drives straight down a ‘give way’ lane and tries to trick officers into turning right before sharply veering left.

He is seen driving at speeds close to 60mph and travelling through a red traffic light.

Then on the A56, Ghalib is travelling at more than 100mph when he again makes a last-minute decision to take an exit, cutting across two lanes in the process.

The video ends with him driving at speeds close to 70mph, before police said he was eventually stopped and arrested.

After Ghalib was sentenced, PC Paul Ashworth, said: ‘We are committed to making the roads of Greater Manchester safer for everyone.

‘This includes, at the last resort, having to pursue those that risk putting others at harm.

‘This action is just one example of the work we do on a daily basis to make our roads a safer place.

‘Ghalib’s actions behind the wheel that day were unacceptable and irresponsible. He put countless people at harm with his reckless driving.

‘Thankfully, no one was injured and we have one less dangerous driver off our roads.’