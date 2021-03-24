Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has recently revealed his co-star Rani Mukerji’s advice to him when he was dating Kareena Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan reveals Rani Mukerji’s advice while dating Kareena Kapoor

The couple is one of the most adorable couples ever since they tied the knot in 2012 after dating for nearly six years. The Jawaani Jaaneman during an interview in wife Kareena’s show recollected the time when they were dating.

Saif Ali Khan also revealed advice of Rani for his and Kareena’s relation, “Behave like you are in a relationship with a

man”, Rani advised Saif. He elaborated on Rani’s advice, saying she meant to treat Bebo as an equal and not get into the gender of it.

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, who share great bonds as friends, also collaborated in movies like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan and recently the duo has shifted to a new house in Bandra only. Their son Taimur has his own space in this house and it also comes with an open terrace and a swimming pool.