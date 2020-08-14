Sahme Mohammed, 28 (15.10.91) of Park Avenue, E6 was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 13 August to 20 years’ imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 15 years with five years on license.

Sahme Mohammed, 28, Jailed for 20 Years, Following Assault involving Noxious Substance

He had previously been found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard that police were called at 16:00hrs on 12 February 2018 to reports of a man having been attacked with a noxious substance on Burges Road, E6.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. On arrival, police found the victim suffering from burn injuries to his face, arms and torso. Members of the public had run to help him and were dousing him with water.

Initial enquiries established that three males had arrived at Burges Road in a silver coloured Lexus. The victim was hit with a brick before a corrosive liquid was brought out of the vehicle and poured onto his face, causing catastrophic injuries.

Medics treating the victim following the attack described

his injuries as ‘a devastating chemical injury’ for which the resulting treatment was a variety of procedures including skin grafts and the reconstruction of his eyelid.

The men involved were identified from CCTV and forensic evidence and all three were arrested and subsequently charged.

Mohammed was arrested on 16 February 2018.

Detective Constable Faye Cook, said: “This was a horrific incident which left the victim with serious injuries. This sentencing is the culmination of a lengthy process which has been very trying for him.”

+ On 25 October 2019, Muhammed Al-Ali, (01.01.95) of Sisley Road, IG11 was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court after he was found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 15 years and five years on license.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on 16 February 2018 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was also charged with throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and GBH with intent. He died on 29 June 2019 before the trial.