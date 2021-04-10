Sahil Abbas, 18, of Newport Hid Crack Cocaine Up in His Bottom

Sahil Abbas, 18, was locked up for nearly three years by a judge who told him he had been making “considerable sums of money”.
Abbas was searched at the police station, he was found with 3.6g of crack cocaine which had a potential street value of £360.
The defendant, of Coulson Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the offence was committed on March 12.
Miss Harris said Abbas was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.
Stuart John, representing the defendant, said: “He is ready for custody and his bags are packed so to speak.
“He’s had no previous involvement in the criminal
“The defendant is a young man who has made a serious mistake.”
Mr John added how his client had turned to dealing after building up a drug debt.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Abbas: “Anyone who deals in class A drugs on the streets commits an offence too serious to be dealt with by anything short of a custodial sentence.
“Drugs are a scourge of modern-day society.
“You may have been naïve but you have to be streetwise in order to sell class A drugs to others.
“You were making considerable sums from it I have no doubt.”
Abbas was sent to a young offender institution for 32 months and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge after his release from custody.
The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the crack cocaine.