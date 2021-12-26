The leaders of a city mosque have written a letter of complaint after council leader Ian Ward advised a local councillor not to work with its manager because of a controversial Facebook post.

Safia Noor Advised Not To Work With Saddique Hussain Ghamkol Sharif

Saddique Hussain, manager at Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, said he was furious that Cllr Ward had told local councillor Safia Noor Akhtar not to engage with him.

He said that as he was the mosque’s main point of contact with outside agencies and the most senior employee, the message amounted to the council ‘blacklisting’ the mosque – and it was a view shared by trustees.

“It is naive and disappointing that rather than approach me directly about this, the leader of the council has told a councillor not to speak to me,” said frustrated Mr Hussain.

“I think this is discriminatory.”

Cllr Ward had advised Cllr Akhtar that it would be “sensible” for her not to work with Mr Hussain because of concerns over a Facebook message he

posted earlier this year.

In the post referred to, put up in August, Mr Hussain shared a video showing an armed group of Taliban leaders at prayer after taking over the presidential house in Kabul, reciting from the Qur’an, and wrote this message: “How beautiful and civilised and no ‘I’. May Allah SWT guide us on to His beautiful religion.”

Mr Hussain later deleted the post and apologised for the offence caused, claiming his comment was about the recitation of the prayer, not who was performing it.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said of the inquiries into the mosque: “We are aware of ongoing local concern about this charity. We are actively engaging with the trustees around these issues and cannot comment further whilst this is under way.”

Now UK watchdog the Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into a mosque after a Facebook post by its manager appeared to praise the Taliban.

It comes two years after the Charity Commission issued the trustees with regulatory advice to take action on its social media policy, which the watchdog says has not happened.