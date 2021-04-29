Zayn Malik’s little sister Safaa has announced that she is set to become a mother for a second time with a sweet Instagram post.

Safaa Malik, 18, Gave Birth After 4 Months of Marriage Pregnant Again After 14 Months

The One Direction hitmaker’s sister Safaa, 18, has happily announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Martin Tiser.

Safaa’s lovely news comes after she welcomed a little girl, named Zaneyah, in January last year – just four months after she and Martin became husband and wife.

Revealing her joy at falling pregnant again, she took to social media on Thursday to share her happiness by uploading a snap of baby shoes alongside a collection of sonogram snaps.

“Coming soon” she penned atop of the offering uploaded to her Instagram Stories.

In September 2020, Safaa wed Martin in a traditional Nikah ceremony in her hometown of Bradford –

three days after her 17th birthday.

One month after getting married she shared that she was pregnant with a baby girl.

Her wedding day was documented on social media by Zayn’s mum Trisha with snaps of the special day which she captioned: “My baby girls big day.”

Zayn, who lives in America and financially supports his family, did not attend his little sister’s wedding.

The Malik family have had a lot to celebrate of late with Zayn becoming a first-time father last year.

His supermodel partner Gigi Hadid gave birth to Khai Hadid Malik at her family’s ranch in Pennsylvania.

Speaking about her labour for the first time, Gigi recently told Vogue magazine how it lasted 14 hours and she went without an epidural, describing herself as an ‘animal woman’.

“I had to dig deep,” she told the fashion bible. “There was definitely a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different.