Saeed Shahzad Narvi Sadly Passed Away in Kotli AJK After A Prolonged Illness

Saeed Shahzad Narvi Ansari passed away today morning after a prolonged illness.

Saeed Shahzad Narvi an active political worker who was famous for his phrase “Maar O Tollia Tooll” was the active member of PTI in Kotli Azad Kashmir.

He was diagnosed with a prolonged illness and remained in different hospitals of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan in Islamabad and Lahore. During his illness he shared his videos asking for prayers for his health and to forgive him if ever hurt anyone.

He died after fighting the cancer today his funeral prayer will be offered today at 6:30 PM at his native home town Bajwal in Naar

area of Kotli Azad Kashmir.

He became a social media star and popular among the natives of town for carrying a Dhool Man with him and raising his voice against corrupt politicians of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

Many of his friends and fans pure him tributes on social media and expressing their pain toward his demise. Some people don’t believe in his death news and they are searching a lot all over the internet just to confirm that he is alive or not. Although he was a great man for many people as they loved him so much.

Although this is a very difficult time for his family, friends, and relatives, they have to spend their whole life without in his absence. May his soul rests in peace and Allah bless him.