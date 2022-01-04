Sadiq Khan will reportedly introduce plans to end the prosecution of young people found with cannabis in London.

Sadiq Khan Plans To End Prosecution of Young People Found with Cannabis in London

The pilot scheme, first reported by The Telegraph, will see speeding course-style classes or counselling offered instead of arrest to under-25s caught with cannabis.

Through the initiative, police officers will be told not to arrest young people caught with cannabis, but carrying the drug will still remain illegal. Alternatively, offenders will be taken back to their family homes and kept from police custody.

The boroughs of Lewisham, Bexley and Greenwich will be the first to be subject to the new rules of the pilot scheme.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “This limited trial, which is still in development and has yet to be approved by City Hall, would involve three of London’s 32 boroughs and would only apply to 18-24-year-olds found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. It would not apply to any other drug.

“The idea of the scheme, which is already used by other police forces across the country, would be to divert young people who are found with a small amount of cannabis away from the criminal justice system and instead provide help and support. This has been shown to reduce reoffending.

“Reducing crime is the Mayor’s top priority and he will continue to explore and implement the most effective solutions to help to divert young people away from drug use and crime for good.”

The plans come a month after the government revealed its tough 10-year drugs strategy which could see users losing their passports or driving licences if caught with Class A narcotics such as cocaine.

“What we’re also saying is we’re not going to sit idly by when you have lifestyle users also using Class

A drugs, and we’re going to be coming down tougher on them,” Boris Johnson said last month.

Mr Khan’s plans may also face opposition from Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer who has previously said he is not in favour of decriminalising drugs in England.

When asked about the Mayor of London’s scheme by The Telegraph, he said: “On the drugs legislation, I’ve said a number of times and I will say again, I’m not in favour of us changing the law or decriminalisation. I’m very clear about that.

“I haven’t seen the detail of the proposals that you’ve reported on. As I understand it they are early measures, they are some sort of pilot.

“Obviously we’ll look at those, but I’m very clear that we’re not in favour of changing the drugs laws.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman reportedly agreed with Sir Keir about Mr Khan’s reported drugs plan, saying: “Decriminalisation would leave organised criminals in control while risking an increase in drug use, which drives a climate of violence.”

The pilot is reported to be announced later this month and will be spearhead by Damien Egan, the mayor of Lewisham.

A Lewisham commissioned consultancy report into the negative impacts of low-level drug offences provided the basis for the scheme, after which the borough approached the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) to request support for the pilot.

While MOPAC remains actively involved in discussions around the scheme, funding for the pilot is yet to receive final approval.

Lord Brian Paddick, former Police Commander for the London Borough of Lambeth, introduced a similar scheme in July 2001.

He instructed police officers in the borough to not arrest or charge people found with cannabis so that they could “concentrate on the offences that people were really concerned about”.

Speaking to LBC presenter Nick Ferrari on Tuesday morning, however, Lord Paddick said he has “a few issues” with Mr Khan’s reported plans.