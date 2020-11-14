Furious Tories blast Sadiq Khan after he twice refuses to deny Met is ‘institutionally racist’ as he orders officers to ‘justify’ stop-and-searches on BAME suspects and tells Cressida Dick to DOUBLE ethnic minority intake to 40%.

Sadiq Khan Blasted, Twice Refuses to Deny Met is ‘Institutionally Racist’

Mr Khan has ordered the 40 per cent recruitment target by 2022 because 40 per cent of the London population is from the Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic (BAME) community.

He has also convinced Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick that officers will have to review stop and search and justify incidents to community panels.

But their joint race action plan, published today, does not make clear if the panels will have any

powers to punish officers they believe have behaved inappropriately.

While the Mayor is responsible for policing in the capital, he will face accusations that he is overreaching his powers ahead of next year’s election.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said today her force is ‘not free of discrimination, racism or bias’, despite insisting in August that the Met is not institutionally racist.

But Mr Khan today twice refused to deny he believed the force is ‘institutionally racist’ in an interview with Sky News. Tory leader at City Hall, Susan Hall, tweeted: ‘Khan has been asked twice if he thinks the ⁦ @metpoliceuk are institutionally racist and he would not answer directly. Let me help you Mr Mayor – the Met Police are NOT institutionally racist’.