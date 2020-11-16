My family & I were involved in a terrible car accident this weekend.

Alhumdulilah, I truly believe all the Charity work & Sadaqah is what’s protected us, Faryal Makhdoom said in her insta post.

Sadaqah Protected Me And My Family In A Terrible Car Accident, Says Faryal

She further wrote, I just want to Thank you all so much for your kind messages — made me feel so much better. Most importantly my family and I are all healthy and doing ok.

Last weekend boxer Amir Khan had rammed

his car into a barrier while driving on a Motorway in Manchester, United Kingdom on Sunday.

The boxer lost control of his £90,000 car as the road surface was extremely wet following a day of rain.

Khan shared photos of the accident on social media which showed his Mercedes S350 completely damaged with its front bumper hanging off and the window mirrors completely broken.

the boxer wrote: ‘Thank God everyone is safe.

‘A scary experience. Car lost control on the motorway #aquaplane.

‘Smashing into the side of the motorway barrier felt like being hit with a combo!’