Sadaqah Protected Me And My Family In A Terrible Car Accident, Says Faryal

Posted on by

My family & I were involved in a terrible car accident this weekend.
Alhumdulilah, I truly believe all the Charity work & Sadaqah is what’s protected us, Faryal Makhdoom said in her insta post.

Sadaqah Protected Me And My Family In A Terrible Car Accident, Says Faryal
Sadaqah Protected Me And My Family In A Terrible Car Accident, Says Faryal

She further wrote, I just want to Thank you all so much for your kind messages — made me feel so much better. Most importantly my family and I are all healthy and doing ok.

Last weekend boxer Amir Khan had rammed

his car into a barrier while driving on a Motorway in Manchester, United Kingdom on Sunday.

The boxer lost control of his £90,000 car as the road surface was extremely wet following a day of rain.

Khan shared photos of the accident on social media which showed his Mercedes S350 completely damaged with its front bumper hanging off and the window mirrors completely broken.

the boxer wrote: ‘Thank God everyone is safe. 

‘A scary experience. Car lost control on the motorway #aquaplane.

‘Smashing into the side of the motorway barrier felt like being hit with a combo!’

Recent Posts From Google

  1. UAE Foreign Minister Called on Muslims to Accept Stance of Macron On Islam
    Posted on by
  2. Husband Sells Wife To Friends For PKR 5000, Who Abused Her For 21 Days
    Posted on by
  3. PM Khan’s Ex Wife Jemima Khan Producing Her First-Romantic Movie
    Posted on by
  4. 68 Pakistani Lecturers Went Abroad On Govt-Scholarships Never Returned to Pakistan
    Posted on by
  5. UK Point Based Immigration System and Skilled Work Visa 2020-2021
    Posted on by