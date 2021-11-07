Actor and model Nadia Hussain appeared on Waseem Badami’s show Har Lamha Purjosh for the Masoomana Sawal segment.

Sadaf Says Husband is Superior Nadia Replied ‘Talway Chaato Uske’

On being asked about her statement on the show Hamare Mehman about societal gender roles especially in a marriage, Nadia clarified her context.

She stated in the interview that “It’s not my responsibility to look after my husband and his things. He’s not my child whom I have to look after all the time, he’s my life partner. To demand and to expect that a woman whom you’ll marry will serve you with everything and will be responsible for all your work is totally wrong.”

“I will never raise my children like that,” adding, “Why women are expected to do chores after coming from work?”

Earlier in August 2021, she said that the society’s expectation from a woman to serve and cater her husband is wrong because her husband is her partner and not her child. The Benaam diva added

that she is not raising her children the way society functions.

The Noor Bano actor concluded her stance by stating, “A woman should have a right to divorce. My father-in-law told my mother about the clause -18 in Nikkah papers, in which a girl has a right to divorce. It is generally crossed in papers, but my father-in-law made sure to uncross that section.”

When the host asked her about Sadaf Kanwal’s recent remarks over gender roles in marriage. Nadia criticised her and said that she has a problem with Sadaf’s comment because she used the phrase, “Yeh humara culture hai”.

She even said that “Beshaq wo uske jhootay uthaye yaan uskay talway chatay, mujhe kya farq parta hai?”

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari appeared on ARY’s Hamary Mehmaan. The Alif actress was asked about her take on equality in marriage, to which she answered that ‘Mard ka darja upar hai, wo kamata hai, khilata hai, bachon ka khayal rakhta hai’.

She added that, ‘Mujhe Sherry ka zyada pata hona chahiye’, because she’s the wife.