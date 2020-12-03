Sabina Slept With 3 Men Under Same Roof To Make Her Marriage ‘Successful’

Sabina from Bareilly who was forced to have Nikah Halala twice, once with her father-in-law & again with her brother-in-law. Imagine a woman having to sleep with 3 men under the same roof!

Sabina Slept With 3 Men Under The Same Roof To Make Marriage ‘Successful’

Sabina was given divorce multiple times and forced to consummate marriage with other men, including her father-in-law, and brother in law as part of the nikah halala.

Sabina told, “I got married to my husband, a driver by profession, in July 2009, and lived at Surkha Raja Chowk mohalla under Premnagar police station. Since I couldn’t give birth to a child, my husband and in-laws started abusing and torturing me. On February 15, 2011, my husband gave me instant triple talaq in the presence of the family members.”

“I asked him where I would go, because my father was dead and mother lived with my brothers, who had their own responsibilities. My husband and in-laws then told me to go through nikah halala with my father-in-law. I refused, so they began beating and starving me.”

“After five months of torture, they got me married with my father-in-law in July 2011, who abused me several times and gave me triple talaq after 10 days.”

“I was married to my husband again in November 2011, but my father-in-law continued abusing me. On January 4, 2017, my husband gave me triple talaq again.”

“Now My husband wanted me to do nikah halala with his younger brother, but this time, I decided enough is enough, when I refused, my husband

confined me in a room with no access to food for three days after giving me triple talaq second time.”

My mother and sister rescued me from my husband and in laws, and I filed a case against my husband and in laws.

Seven accused including the husband, his parents, a sister and three brothers were booked in the case.

Sabina received threats that she would be declared an outcast and also threats to her life from “members of her community” after she revolted against the practice.

She alleged, local clerics have said that “people who do not follow Shariat are automatically considered out of the Islam” and those who raise their voice against Shariat will face “dire consequences”.

In Halala Marriage, when man divorces his wife (by saying ‘talaq’ out loud three times), but he regrets his words in a day or two, and the two decide to reconcile.

The couple is frequently told that the woman can no longer just carry on being his wife, nor can she even formally marry him again, until and unless she first marries another man, consummates the marriage and then gets a divorce from the second husband.

Such a marriage is arranged for the woman by helpful relatives, sometimes by a maulana, and often by the frustrated husband himself, in the misguided belief that this experience will serve as his chastisement for losing his temper.

A temporary groom is found, merely for the sake of going through a sham nikah. Thus, the woman who had become ‘haram’ for her legally married husband, becomes ‘halal’ for him once she has slept with another man.