Saba Qmar and Bilal Saeed Apologise for Dancing in Mosque While Shooting

Singer Bilal Saeed has finally stepped forward and released a new apology video for every Muslim whose sentiments were hurt by watching them shoot the song video at the mosque.

In the video, the Baari singer explained that he also belongs to a Muslim family and he could never do anything that is against Islam.

“I swear upon Almighty Allah that we (Saba and him) did not play any song in the mosque neither did we dance,” said Bilal.

He went on to say that,

“We are humans just like you all. We did not perform any dance steps in the mosque. But yes, we do agree we had committed a mistake unintentionally. I know, your emotions have also been hurt by the clip, but we did not do anything intentionally.”

He then quoted a Quranic

“ Indeed, Allah Loves Those Who Are Constantly Repentant And Loves Those Who Purify Themselves.” (Surah Al Baqarah: 222)

verse which is translated as,

The singer apologized on behalf of his team from Almighty Allah and from every Muslim around the world.

“As every Muslim’s emotions have been hurt, I have decided to edit out the Wazir Khan Mosque’s scene from the video”.

He concluded by apologizing again and expressed his guilt by asking forgiveness from everyone.

Saba Qamar on social media said,

The BTS video that’s making rounds on social media was just a circular movement to click stills for the poster of ‘Qubool’ depicting a happily married couple right after their Nikah. Hurting or offending anyone or being disrespectful to a holy place is as unimaginable and unacceptable for me as for any decent human being.

Despite this if we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart.