Saba Qamar Slammed For Dancing in Historical Wazir Khan Mosque

Actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed slammed after their dance video in the historic mosque ‘Masjid Wazir Khan’ in Lahore, went viral on social media.

The social media users slammed the actress and singer for violating the sanctity of the mosque by dancing and filming the song in the mosque.

An official of the department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that a production house had been given permission for the shooting in the mosque by the Assistant Director Tableegh e Tarbiyyat but the higher ups of the department were kept unaware of the shooting of the dance.

However, the assistant director claimed that he had given permission for the Nikkah scene.

The matter came to public attention when actress Saba Qamar shared a small video clip of dancing with Bilal Saeed in the mosque released on social media, Tik Tolk.

The video instantly went viral on other social media platforms. As opposed to the expectations, the fans and followers slammed the production house and the performers for promotion indecency in the

mosque.

The government official that the shooting took place in the main chambers of Wazir Khan Mosque and complaints of dancing and singing in the mosques under Auqaf department have been received in the past as well.

The official believed that if the video had not been uploaded on Tik Tok by Saba Qamar, perhaps no one would have known about the incident.

However, a departmental inquiry has been initiated by the Director General Religious Affairs and Secretary of the department against the production house and those responsible.

A manager of the Auqaf department has been suspended over allowing an illegal video shoot of a song.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf suspended Manager Auqaf Ishtiaq Ahmed over allowing an illegal video shoot at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

The accused is directed to appear before the director inquiry to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

The furious fans also asked why the authorities did not stop shooting the song in the Wazir Khan Mosque. Meanwhile, they also asked the concerned authorities to take strict action against the singer and the actress.