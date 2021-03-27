Saba Qamar Schooled for Dating ‘Womanizer’ Azeem Khan by Ujala Ali Khan

A woman has shed light on shocking revelations on Azeem Khan, beau of actress Saba Qamar through her social media account.

Soon after Saba Qamar confirming her relationship with Azeem Khan, a woman named Ujala highlighted her disturbing encounter with Pakistani-Australian entrepreneur Azeem Khan on her Instagram story.

The girl has shared how Azeem Khan has affected her in long notes on her stories, saying that Azeem Khan has stolen her content related to female stuff from a closed group for women and shared it on his social media accusing her, after which the girl got abused and death threats.

Ujala Ali Khan has also shared a picture which she took with Saba Qamar in Dubai and has also advised her to open her eyes because the guy she has chosen is the one who has put many girls’ lives in danger.

So here’s the deal, Saba:

I admired you as an actress for a long time. Your excellent portrayal of my beloved Qandeel Baloch in Baaghi won my heart many times over. I sought out serials you acted in and watched them just for you.

Then one day, I heard a first hand account of you referring to a Christian fellow actor on set as “woh choori”, and that soured me towards you a bit.

I still didn’t write you off entirely, though. I just stopped watching your shows. Still had a soft spot for you because you had brought Qandeel to life for me.

Until just now.

Until I caught up on all the “buzz” around you accepting a proposal from a man whose name I don’t even want to mention.

It may be a publicity stunt for a new project, or it may be real … I don’t know.

What I do know is that I am extremely disappointed (as are a lot of your female admirers and fans), and henceforth lost all respect for you.

Let me tell you why.

That man personifies the very essence of what Qandeel – who you so brilliantly portrayed -stood against, and what eventually took her life.

The man whose “proposal” you *accepted” is a man who has ruined with the lives of so many women just for a moment of fame and attention, and YOU are now giving him a helping hand.

How does it make you feel as a woman to choose a man who has messed with the personal lives of women to the extent of putting their lives in danger?

How do

I know he did that? What proof do I have?I know because I am one of those women he needlessly dragged all across social media. For what? A few views and likes?Let me tell you what exactly he did:He acquired my posts, comments and photos from a closed women’s only group … he took content I created for a female audience … PRIVATE CONTENT … and put it on full blast on his public social media channels (populated by incels and the vilest of Pakistani men) urging his followers to ATTACK me.He posted photo after photo, screenshot after screenshot and his comments sections kept filling up with the most disgusting hate and vitriol for me … a lot of which ended up in my DMs as well. I was called all kinds of nasty names and death threats were made to me.Yes, you read that right. His posts led to multiple messages in my inbox from guys telling me they will find me and they will abuse me or kill me.

What led to this outrage?

My outspoken, liberal feminist outlook in general and one post in specific: a post I had made about female related and taking charge of it. A post I made in a closed women’s group for an all-woman audienece.

He screenshotted it and posted it for the world to see because apparently I was taking our young generation down a dangerous path.

By talking to women about female stuff in a closed group.

I guess what he did by sharing that private post on a public forum was a good deed, eh?

That’s just one example. This man has done the same (or worse) to other women I know and many I don’t know. Most of us have received death threats and nasty, nasty messages.

I’m least effected by name-calling, but just because it doesn’t effect me doesn’t mean it’s not a lowlife thing to do.

This man, Saba, who you said ‘qabool hai’ to … is responsible for “raids” on countless women. He is responsible for so many women being harrassed and trolled and ridiculed and insulted in the vilest way possible.

Take a moment to think about what your choice and your actions say about you. It’s 2021. We won’t stand by women who stand by men like these.

Cheers, Ujala.

(PS: Here is a photo I took with you when you came to Dubai for Lahore Se Aagay promotions, and where you told me I have beautiful eyes. Open your own beautiful eyes please, and be a woman other women can be proud of.)